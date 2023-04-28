How can energy be stored 760 metres underground in a disused mine?

Edinburgh-based gravity energy storage company Gravitricity has been contracted by circular economy company Geiger Group to investigate the potential for energy storage at a decommissioned mine in Germany.

The Grube Teutschenthal mine was previously used for mineral extraction and is now used for environmentally friendly disposal of mineral waste, including from thermal energy plants and industry.

Gravitricity will initially assess the feasibility of using the “Saale shaft” for green energy storage, with work beginning in May.

If the study is positive, a concept design and development plan for a full-scale gravity energy storage plant will be delivered.