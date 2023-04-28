Efficiency & Environment

How can energy be stored 760 metres underground in a disused mine?

Scottish firm will investigate the potential of storing energy in one of the decommissioned shafts of a coal mine in Germany

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 28 April 2023
Image: Gravitricity

Edinburgh-based gravity energy storage company Gravitricity has been contracted by circular economy company Geiger Group to investigate the potential for energy storage at a decommissioned mine in Germany.

The Grube Teutschenthal mine was previously used for mineral extraction and is now used for environmentally friendly disposal of mineral waste, including from thermal energy plants and industry.

Gravitricity will initially assess the feasibility of using the “Saale shaft” for green energy storage, with work beginning in May.

If the study is positive, a concept design and development plan for a full-scale gravity energy storage plant will be delivered.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast