Winds of trouble: UK’s CfD auction “underpowered” in offshore expansion

The Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction in the UK will fall short of delivering the expansion of offshore wind needed to reach the government’s 2030 50GW target, according to Energy UK.

The scheme will need to deliver another 23GW of offshore wind capacity, but the forthcoming auction will only bring forward 3.2GW at best, meaning the next rounds will have even further to catch up.

The potential shortfall of at least 4.8GW could cost customers an extra £530 million a year by 2030 and result in an additional 6 million tonnes of carbon emissions, the trade association has warned.

Adam Berman, Deputy Director of Energy UK, stated that meeting the UK Government’s clean energy goals requires a persistent focus on delivery and the annual auctions for offshore wind energy are a crucial step towards achieving these goals.

However, the auctions themselves may be underpowered, and without rapid government intervention, the UK may fall short of its clean energy targets, which could lead to increased costs and emissions, and the risk of falling behind in a competitive global market.

Berman has called on the government to revisit the AR5 budget and take urgent action to ensure the UK attracts essential international investment to maintain and expand its position as a “clean energy superpower”.

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.