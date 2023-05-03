Court clears way for full nationalisation of EDF

The path has been cleared for the full nationalisation of energy giant EDF, as a French appeals court rejected a complaint filed by minority shareholders against the terms of a government buyout.

The government launched the buyout last year, aimed at delisting the company and taking full control of the group, including the debt it carries.

The move is part of President Emmanuel Macron‘s plans to ramp up nuclear energy, with at least six new reactors to be built in the coming years.

The Association for the Defense of Minority Shareholders (ADAM) had previously challenged the buyout price of 12 euros per share, but the court “rejected all of the plaintiffs’ demands”, according to a document seen by Reuters.

ELN has approached EDF for comment.