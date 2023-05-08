Drax Power Station shines bright for King Charles’ coronation

Drax Power Station has projected a symbol onto one of its huge cooling towers this weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The 114-metre tall cooling towers near Selby in North Yorkshire will be lit up between 8:00 pm and 1:00 am every night from Friday 5th May to Monday 8th May.

A few days ago, Drax announced the official end of coal-fired generation at its North Yorkshire power station.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director, said: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate this major event in UK history and as our cooling towers are a major landmark that can be seen for miles around – we thought lighting up in honour of our King was a fitting tribute.”