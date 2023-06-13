Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK must add 24 wind farms in seven years to hit wind power target

The government has set a target to grow offshore wind power capacity from 13.7GW to 50GW by 2030

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 13 June 2023
Image: Nuttawut Uttamaharad / Shutterstock

The UK needs to bring online 24 more wind farms within the next seven years to hit the government’s wind power targets.

That’s according to a new report by technology firm ABB, which suggests each of these wind farms, with an estimated average capacity of 1.5GW, could significantly boost the UK’s offshore wind generation capabilities.

It is projected that offshore wind will contribute to nearly 62% of the country’s total electricity supply.

Moreover, this renewable energy source will be able to provide clean power to every home in Britain, according to the report.

Currently, offshore wind powers around 15.28 million UK households each year.

Per Erik Holsten, Head of ABB Energy Industries for Northern Europe, said: “In order to reach the UK’s ambitious targets, we must collectively find ways to bring down the cost of developing new wind farms, speed up the planning and permitting processes, secure the supply chain and deliver network infrastructure upgrades to support the massive growth in power flows and connections to the grid. 

“If we get this right, we could help the UK resolve the current energy pricing crisis and significantly grow the UK’s export capability, all the while delivering a cleaner form of electricity to industry and consumers.”

