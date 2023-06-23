Wholesale price uptick pushes UK winter price cap estimates above £2,000

Wholesale prices in the UK have experienced a recent upswing, leading to a significant increase in price cap estimates.

According to Investec, estimates for the price cap in the upcoming quarters now exceed the £2,000 threshold, adding to the financial strain faced by many.

According to industry experts, fixed-price deals are making a comeback for existing customers.

However, there is speculation that these deals may be priced higher than the current price cap level, impacting consumer affordability.

Analysts also note that the competitive landscape in the energy market may remain relatively benign.

This means that customers may not be flooded with discounted offers, as suppliers focus on providing better customer service and innovative products to attract new customers.