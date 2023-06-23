Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Wholesale price uptick pushes UK winter price cap estimates above £2,000

Fixed price deals are returning for existing customers, but it is anticipated that these deals may be priced above the cap level, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 23 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Wholesale prices in the UK have experienced a recent upswing, leading to a significant increase in price cap estimates.

According to Investec, estimates for the price cap in the upcoming quarters now exceed the £2,000 threshold, adding to the financial strain faced by many.

According to industry experts, fixed-price deals are making a comeback for existing customers.

However, there is speculation that these deals may be priced higher than the current price cap level, impacting consumer affordability.

Analysts also note that the competitive landscape in the energy market may remain relatively benign.

This means that customers may not be flooded with discounted offers, as suppliers focus on providing better customer service and innovative products to attract new customers.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast