Efficiency & Environment

‘British Airways carries excess fuel, worsening climate impact’

British Airways has reportedly been regularly employing fuel tankering since 2019, reducing refuelling costs at pricier airports for domestic and European flights

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 27 June 2023
Image: Fasttailwind / Shutterstock

British Airways (BA) has come under scrutiny for its alleged practice of fuel tankering, a measure that is believed to be cost-saving.

It has been reported that the practice allows the airline to minimise refuelling at pricier airports, resulting in relatively modest savings of £10 to £100 per flight.

According to documents obtained by The Times, BA has been consistently employing fuel tankering on domestic and European flights since 2019.

During a BBC Panorama investigation three years ago, it was uncovered that a BA flight to Italy took on board almost three tonnes of extra fuel.

This decision, aimed at saving costs, resulted in a mere £40 of savings. However, the additional fuel led to an extra 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions being released into the atmosphere.

A BA spokesperson told Energy Live News: “It’s common practice across the airline industry to carry additional fuel on some flights under certain circumstances. This can be for operational or commercial reasons, such as where fuel supply for the return journey is unreliable or not available at all, for example on small islands or areas affected by industrial disputes.

“Overall at British Airways, tankering fuel contributes to 0.2% of our total annual carbon dioxide emissions.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast