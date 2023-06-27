Industry reacts to green levies

Household electricity bills will be impacted once more as green levies, previously removed, are set to be reinstated from the beginning of July.

As the Energy Bill Support Scheme and Energy Price Guarantee come to an end, National Energy Action Director of Policy, Peter Smith, highlights that millions of households in the UK will no longer be safeguarded against significantly inflated bills.

While the reinstatement of some green levies may be unavoidable, Smith emphasises the importance of transparency by both the UK Government and Ofgem in terms of passing on policy costs through the default tariff cap once the EPG concludes.

Smith told ELN: “Standing charges have grown and are sky high and the recovery of policy costs still don’t consider a household’s income, payment types and usage. Just leaving most charges as a flat rate within the standing charge is unfair and is a missed opportunity to reform a broken system.”

Fuel Poverty Action, represented by spokesperson Jonathan Bean, argues that levies should only be applied to excessive energy use rather than acting as a barrier to essential energy.

They call for an urgent review of this policy to remove the levies before the autumn.

Bean told ELN: “Adding an extra £170 to electricity bills will harm those struggling most, and discourage the shift to electric heating to help the climate. Levies should only be applied for excess energy use, and not be a barrier to essential energy. Urgent review of this flawed policy is needed so the levies can be removed before this autumn.”

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition has expressed a preference for long-term funding of energy efficiency and fuel poverty prevention programmes through general taxation, suggesting that the government could have used the time during the Energy Price Guarantee to devise a fairer alternative to funding these initiatives via energy bills.