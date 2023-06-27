Solar energy steals the spotlight

Solar energy has emerged as the top choice among the British public.

The latest Public Attitudes Tracker report suggests nearly 88% of respondents express their backing for this clean energy source.

Alongside solar energy, wave and tidal energy, as well as offshore wind, garnered substantial support from the public.

Approximately 83% of survey participants expressed their approval for these renewable energy sources.

While onshore wind experienced a slight decline in support, it still maintained a significant backing, with 78% of respondents expressing their approval, according to the report.

The survey also examined attitudes towards biomass energy, which received consistent support from 71% of respondents.