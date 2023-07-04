Operator secures £10m for electricity network’s ‘digital twin’

SP Energy Networks has secured £10 million in funding to develop a ‘digital twin’ of the UK’s electricity network.

The project, named ENSIGN (ENergy System dIGital twiN), will be supported by leading Scottish universities and aims to test digital solutions for managing increased electricity demand.

Collaborating with universities such as Strathclyde, Glasgow, Heriot-Watt, and St Andrews, SP Energy Networks will utilise AI technology to optimise capacity and incorporate green energy technologies into the network.

The digital twin will simulate various scenarios to better understand the management of rising electricity demand, including the decarbonisation of heating, industry and hydrogen use.

The project will also introduce virtual links between homes, businesses and the grid, enabling more interactive engagement between consumers and the energy system.