Grant Shapps demands Labour pays for Just Stop Oil’s damage to Energy Security Department

The Energy Security Secretary has called on Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to cover the expenses for the “criminal damage” caused by Just Stop Oil activists

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 20 July 2023
Image: Grant Shapps/Twitter, Just Stop Oil

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has called on the Labour Party to take responsibility for the costs resulting from the recent “criminal damage” caused by Just Stop Oil activists during their protest at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Mr Shapps believes it is the party’s obligation, not taxpayers, to pay for the damages.

In a letter to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Grant Shapps stated, “I am writing to you to ask you to pay to repair the damage to the department. The British public should not have to pay for your mates in Just Stop Oil.”

Mr Shapps estimated the damages to be around £3,000 to £4,000 and informed the Labour Party that they will receive an invoice for the necessary repairs.

The protest marks the fourth attack on the department by Just Stop Oil activists in the past 18 months, the Energy Security Secretary added.

During the protest, two Just Stop Oil supporters spray-painted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

They demanded an immediate halt to new licenses and consents for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.

In defence of their actions, a Just Stop Oil spokesperson stated, “The people in this department are making decisions that will lead to the destruction of human civilisation. They are threatening our lives, and the younger generation will demand justice for these crimes.”

The Energy Security Secretary pointed out the financial ties between the Labour Party and Just Stop Oil, mentioning the party’s acceptance of significant donations, totalling £1.5 million, from one of the activist group’s major contributors, Dale Vince.

Energy Live News has reached out to the Labour Party and Just Stop Oil for comment.

