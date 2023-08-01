Cheaper UK electricity bills with new fixed price contracts?

The UK Government is exploring the possibility of introducing fixed price contracts for renewable energy sources as part of its efforts to potentially reduce electricity bills for consumers.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has launched a consultation for the introduction of Fixed Price Certificates into Renewables Obligation schemes.

The Renewables Obligation has been instrumental in promoting large-scale renewable electricity projects in the UK since the early 2000s.

While it is no longer accepting new applications, existing accredited generators continue to receive support until their accreditation expires.

The government is now considering transitioning to the Fixed Price Certificate model by 2027 to provide stakeholders with certainty in costs and revenues as older generating stations approach retirement from the scheme.

The plan would allow older wind and renewable projects supported by the Renewables Obligation scheme to opt for long-term, fixed price contracts.

Under the current scheme, generators trade their power on the market and receive a fixed amount of subsidy, but consumers are exposed to fluctuating gas prices.

By replacing the market power price, which is tied to gas prices, with a fixed price contract, the government seeks to ensure stable and predictable costs for maintaining these renewable energy sources.

This, in turn, would shield consumers from sudden price spikes due to expensive gas.