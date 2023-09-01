Drax takes over EV charging firm

Drax Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of the Drax Group, has acquired the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company, BMM Energy Solutions.

This acquisition aims to enhance Drax’s range of services, with a particular focus on expanding its offerings in the field of fleet electrification for businesses throughout the UK.

To date, BMM Energy Solutions has installed more than 13,000 EV charge points.

The acquisition, finalised on 31st August, has made BMM Energy Solutions a wholly-owned subsidiary of Drax Group PLC.

Adam Hall, Director of Energy Services at Drax Group, said: “Businesses who are serious about sustainability need to electrify their fleet and offer on-site charging for employees.

“The acquisition of BMM means we now offer a complete end-to-end solution – from vehicle suitability assessments through to charge point installation, operation and maintenance.”