Is the ban on new onshore wind set to be blown away?

Rishi Sunak is set to overturn the ban on building new onshore wind farms in response to mounting pressure from Tory MPs.

Ministers are poised to reveal alterations to planning rules, allowing councils to endorse proposed wind turbines with substantial public backing, as reported by The Telegraph.

A group of Conservative MPs, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, supports an amendment tabled by Sir Alok Sharma, aimed at lifting the ban on new onshore wind farms.

According to The Telegraph, ministers are currently in discussions to finalise the details of the amendment, particularly regarding the timeline for revoking the ban.