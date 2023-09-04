Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Is the ban on new onshore wind set to be blown away?

The Prime Minister is reportedly set to reverse an onshore wind farm ban amid Tory MPs pressure

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 4 September 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Rishi Sunak is set to overturn the ban on building new onshore wind farms in response to mounting pressure from Tory MPs.

Ministers are poised to reveal alterations to planning rules, allowing councils to endorse proposed wind turbines with substantial public backing, as reported by The Telegraph.

A group of Conservative MPs, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, supports an amendment tabled by Sir Alok Sharma, aimed at lifting the ban on new onshore wind farms.

According to The Telegraph, ministers are currently in discussions to finalise the details of the amendment, particularly regarding the timeline for revoking the ban.

