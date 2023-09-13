UK invests £45.7m to lower business energy costs

The government has allocated a sum of £45.7 million to support innovative projects aimed at reducing emissions and boosting the use of domestically sourced energy.

These initiatives encompass a range of sectors, from malting to construction and manufacturing.

One of the recipients of this funding is Tweed Valley Maltings, nestled in Northumberland, which serves as the headquarters of Simpsons Malt, a fifth-generation family enterprise.

With a history dating back to 1963, this malt supplier is set to establish a low carbon energy centre.

This facility, powered by wind-generated electricity, promises to slash expenses, curtail emissions, and ensure energy self-sufficiency for Simpsons Malt.

This funding will support 26 businesses – among them, Danfoss is spearheading a project in Edinburgh to enhance energy efficiency in excavators.

Digital Realty, on the other hand, is set to upgrade its data halls by adopting more efficient chillers, thereby reducing energy consumption.

Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability Amanda Solloway said: “As we continue towards our goal of reaching net zero by 2050, we want to ensure businesses have all the support they need to power our transition to a cleaner, cheaper energy system.”