‘One-third of customers considering energy supplier switch’

One-third of energy customers are actively contemplating switching suppliers.

That’s according to a new survey by McKinsey & Company, which suggests nearly half of the participants (49% and 48%, respectively) are willing to explore time-of-use (ToU) tariffs aimed at conserving energy or ToU tariffs featuring usage warnings.

The survey of more than 2,000 UK consumers suggests nearly a quarter of respondents express their readiness to invest in green products and services offered by energy providers, such as energy management services, solar panels, electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps.