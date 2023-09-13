UK launches £1bn insulation scheme

The government has launched the £1 billion Great British Insulation scheme.

The initiative aims to help more than 300,000 households across England, Scotland and Wales cut their energy bills by an average of £300 to £400 annually.

The scheme is primarily targeted at families in lower council tax bands with less energy efficient homes, offering crucial upgrades such as roof, loft, or cavity wall insulation.

Eligible participants include families in council tax bands A-D in England, and A-E in Scotland and Wales, with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D or below.

To determine eligibility, customers can now utilise a new online checker tool – the tool asks a series of questions about heating methods, wall types and benefit reception.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “We are determined to help families keep their homes warm through the winter months and save on their energy costs.

“Our Great British Insulation Scheme will help hundreds of thousands of people, including some of the most vulnerable in society, get the upgrades their homes need while cutting their energy bills.”

Mike Thornton, Chief Executive of Energy Saving Trust, said: “By reducing demand for fossil fuels it provides a triple win long-term solution for cutting energy bills, decreasing carbon emissions and improving energy security.”