UK launches discounted training for low carbon heating and insulation

The government has today introduced new training programmes to help people learn about low carbon heating and insulation.

These programmes are designed to help the country reduce its carbon emissions and create jobs.

The Home Decarbonisation Skills Training programme will offer affordable courses all over England.

These courses will be taught by certified trainers, including colleges and cover different aspects of clean energy.

People who join this programme will learn how to retrofit homes and install insulation – the scheme will run until 31st March 2024.

The Heat Training Grant is another programme that focuses on training people for heat network jobs. It will be available through five training providers in England.

This programme will provide a £500 discount on training costs, which usually range from £500 to £600.

Additionally, the Low Carbon Heating Technician Apprenticeship will teach people how to install low carbon heating systems like heat pumps.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: ”The UK is a world leader when it comes to reducing carbon emissions, and we’re investing billions of pounds to help decarbonise the nation’s heating, saving homes and businesses energy and cutting bills.

“To do that we’re helping to improve the energy efficiency of homes and ensure they have access to cutting-edge low-carbon heating technologies such as heat pumps and heat networks.

“With consumer demand for these measures set to surge in the coming years, the funding announced today will help to create the skilled workforce that will be needed.”