UK seabed data alliance

Crown Estate Scotland and The Crown Estate have formed a partnership to enhance seabed data sharing, supporting the UK’s net zero efforts.

The Marine Data Exchange, established by The Crown Estate in 2013, will now include Scottish waters in its collection of offshore data.

This digital platform offers easy access to information from industries such as offshore wind, tidal energy and research projects.

By freely sharing this data, the technology aims to support informed decisions for offshore projects and promote sustainable seabed development.

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director for Marine at The Crown Estate, said: “By working together to create a better understanding of the seabed, we can more effectively support the UK’s transition to an energy secure, net zero future and make smarter decisions for the benefit of the natural world and the many people who use the marine environment.”