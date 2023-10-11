Massive battery energises Northumberland wind farm

A 20MW, 45.5MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) has been installed at Ray Wind Farm in Northumberland, co-located with the wind farm.

The BESS serves the purpose of maintaining grid stability and storing surplus electricity for redistribution into the grid.

Ray Wind Farm, operating for over six years, contributes approximately 10% of Northumberland’s energy requirements.

The battery, owned and operated by Vattenfall, plays a crucial role in balancing the supply and demand of electricity, ultimately enhancing energy security.

It has the capacity to meet the electricity demand of 3,500 households for a full 24 hours on a single charge.