‘Hydrogen heating may save £5bn more than heat pumps’

A study from Imperial College London has suggested that adopting hydrogen for heating homes through the gas network could yield annual savings of over £5 billion, compared to electric heat pumps.

The study, commissioned by gas distribution company Cadent, highlights that the costs of electric heating are driven up by factors like heat pump prices and the investment needed in wind and solar farms to replace gas heating.

Cadent is urging the government not to close down the UK’s gas network as part of its net zero plans, emphasising the importance of keeping options open for consumers, especially those with gas boilers.

Cadent calls for regulations mandating the production of “hydrogen-ready” boilers.