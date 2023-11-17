British Gas to hire 700 staff for customer support

British Gas is set to boost its customer service teams with the recruitment of more than 700 new staff in its UK-based call centres.

These positions, to be filled by the end of the year, aim to provide additional assistance to customers, especially during the winter heating season.

The move comes as part of British Gas’s strategy to enhance its call centre resources within the UK.

The company, having experienced increased call volumes last winter due to the energy crisis, has earmarked £100 million in support for customers struggling with energy costs.

The expanded team will also result in extended service hours, running from 8 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, said: “Although energy prices have come down slightly, many of our customers are still struggling overall with the cost of living and need to speak to us for longer about their energy bills.

“Strengthening our UK call centre operations will allow us to help more households with expert advice and support during this time.”