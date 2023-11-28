Urenco and Energoatom sign long term contract

Energoatom and Urenco have signed a long term contract for the supply of enriched uranium.

The deal, formalised at the World Nuclear Exhibition 2023, is a move to ensure a consistent supply for Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, crucial for generating more than half of the country’s electricity.

UK Minister for Nuclear Andrew Bowie said: “Diversifying energy sources and reducing dependence on Russian nuclear services and fuel is key as Ukraine defends itself against Russia’s barbaric invasion.

“This major contract between Urenco and Energoatom will help secure Ukraine’s energy independence in the years to come.”

Commenting on the news, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the UK Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This deal is significant to Ukraine’s freedom and long term position, because its economy, society and war effort runs on nuclear power.

“Western enrichment will help Ukraine be free from dependence on Russian resources while bringing jobs and investment to Britain.

“Our nuclear industry is uniquely placed to reduce Russia’s leverage over our allies in Ukraine and beyond by building up our own world-class facilities at Capenhurst and Springfields.

“That is why the UK and Western allies should be sanctioning, banning and replacing Russian fuel supplies throughout the Western world.”