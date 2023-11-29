‘Europe’s first’ ammonia-fired power plant planned for Ireland

Centrica and Mitsubishi Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the development, construction and operation of Europe’s first ammonia-fired power generation facility at Bord Gáis Energy’s Whitegate Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power station in Cork, Ireland.

The project aims to become Europe’s inaugural ammonia-fired power generation facility and one of only two such facilities globally.

The initiative involves utilising low carbon ammonia as a fuel source for power generation, with potential benefits including the security of supply and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Low carbon ammonia, with a higher volumetric density than hydrogen, allows for the utilisation of low carbon hydrogen in an easily transportable and storable form, resulting in a combustible fuel with no carbon emissions at the point of use, partners have said.

The project will provide insights into the feasibility and scalability of low carbon ammonia as a green fuel, contributing to the future of power generation on a global scale.

Low carbon ammonia for the project will be sourced through Centrica Energy’s global trading network.