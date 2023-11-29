Cash for cuts! Households to be rewarded today to switch off

Discounts are set to make a return as a response to heightened electricity demand during a cold weather snap.

Under the National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), participating suppliers will extend cash rebates to households with smart meters.

This financial incentive encourages consumers to curtail their electricity usage during peak times, specifically between 17:00 and 18:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The DFS, introduced last year, allows consumers to receive rewards on their energy bills for voluntarily reducing electricity consumption.

This winter marks the first deployment of the DFS to manage the nation’s energy usage.

National Grid ESO emphasises that this measure is precautionary and doesn’t signal any risk to electricity supplies.