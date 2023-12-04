Finance & Markets, Top Stories

COP28 President clarifies stance on fossil fuels

Sultan al-Jaber has responded to accusations of denying core climate science after earlier comments questioning the link between fossil fuel phaseout and limiting temperature rise to 1.5C

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 4 December 2023
Image: Shutterstock

President Sultan al-Jaber, leading the UN climate talks in Dubai, clarified his stance amid controversy over remarks questioning the scientific link between fossil fuel phaseout and achieving the 1.5°C temperature target.

On Monday, al-Jaber emphasised respect for science, citing his engineering and economic background.

The COP28 President affirmed the inevitability of reducing fossil fuel use and coal phaseout.

Mr Jaber said: “I honestly think there is some confusion out there, and misrepresentation. I am quite surprised with the constant and repeated attempts to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency.”

IPCC Chair Jim Skea supported al-Jaber, reiterating the global scientific consensus on the need for substantial fossil fuel reduction by 2050 to meet the 1.5°C target.

