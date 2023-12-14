ESO replaces Balancing Mechanism with new platform

The electricity system operator (ESO) has launched the initial phase of its Open Balancing Platform to replace the existing Balancing Mechanism.

This platform allows control room engineers to efficiently send instructions to smaller Balancing Mechanism Units and battery storage sites, aiming to enhance precision and streamline the network balancing process.

Operational this week, the Open Balancing Platform is part of ESO’s broader strategy to achieve net zero, with future stages planned for 2024 and 2025 to incorporate additional technologies.

The platform is expected to fully replace the Balancing Mechanism and Ancillary Services Dispatch Platform by 2027.

Craig Dyke, Director of System Operations at ESO said: “The Open Balancing Platform is critical to delivering the balancing system we need to meet net zero.

“Further diversification of generation assets, both in technologies and size requires that we deliver more flexible solutions to increase efficiencies and competition, to support the delivery of our zero carbon ambition and to create savings for consumers.”