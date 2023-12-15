Policy, Webinars

Available to watch: Leveraging the Evolving European Renewable Energy Policy Landscape to Accelerate Decarbonization

With major events like the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine reshaping global energy markets, policymakers continue to introduce new and updated legislation as a way to diversify supply and manage volatility

Friday 15 December 2023
Navigating these changes is critical as organizations aim to meet bold sustainability targets and future-proof their businesses.

On a webinar last week hosted by Alfa Energy and parent company Edison Energy,  we explored the evolving EU regulatory and policy landscape and its impact on corporate energy procurement, looking at ways to strengthen organizations through policy support and implementing renewable energy best practices within their broader decarbonization strategies.

Watch the webinar to learn:

  • Key renewable energy policies impacting businesses across Europe
  • Upcoming onsite renewables policies to watch in 2024
  • Renewable electricity purchasing options and opportunities
  • Onsite solar and PPAs as part of a decarbonization strategy
  • Core considerations when procuring renewable electricity

