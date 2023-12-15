EDF reports 52% rise in customers with unresolved debt

EDF has observed a notable 52% increase in customers facing unresolved debt between December 2022 and September 2023.

In response, the energy supplier has launched a ‘fresh start’ initiative, pledging to clear the debt of eligible vulnerable customers, averaging £1,250.

Notably, customers deemed eligible will be contacted directly by EDF in the coming weeks without the need for application.

Rising concerns over mounting debt levels prompt EDF to act, emphasising the potential impact on bills for all customers, with a current surcharge of up to £120 on a typical bill.

EDF’s recent research suggests nearly 65% of households are opposed to bill increases covering costs incurred by other customers.

Energy costs rank highest among household worries, with 66% expressing concern.

The energy supplier has emphasised the need for collaborative efforts with Ofgem and the government.

EDF calls on regulatory authorities to expedite consultations on a targeted social tariff and advocates for the establishment of a central database of vulnerable households.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers at EDF, said: “More customers are falling deeper into debt with no real long-term solution in place to help them. Left unaddressed, the situation will drive up costs for all households, with other customers forced to pick up the bill.

“We must make sure the most vulnerable in society are being protected and this includes stopping bills rising further. We’re taking action to help those in need, but vulnerable customers need a long-term, sustainable approach to tackle affordability.”