UK project aims to turn cars into grid assets

A consortium of British companies, led by 3ti and supported by £1,344,552 in government funding, is embarking on a project to investigate the role of electric vehicles (EVs) as assets to the grid.

The initiative, named the ‘V2X FastHub’ project, aims to demonstrate the capability of EVs plugged in at various locations to balance peaks in electricity supply and demand.

The project involves integrating bi-directional DC charging into 3ti’s Papilio3 solar car park and EV charging hub, with a six-month trial as the final phase.

The DC microgrid design is anticipated to offer cost- and energy-efficient solutions, potentially making vehicle-to-everything (V2X) energy management commercially viable in the near term.

The consortium includes 3ti, Turbo Power Systems, GridBeyond and Cenex, collaborating for a 17-month duration.