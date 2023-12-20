ENGIE powers up 100MW battery storage project

ENGIE North America has officially commissioned the Sun Valley Battery Storage project in Hill County, Texas, adding to its energy storage portfolio.

The 100MW/100MWh project, located alongside the existing 250MW Sun Valley Solar project, is now operational, providing essential services to the ERCOT grid.

The Sun Valley Battery Storage project is designed to enhance reliability and ancillary services to meet the growing electricity demand within ERCOT.

The storage system can dispatch electricity into the grid as needed, catering to peak-hour demands equivalent to approximately 10,000 average homes.