Salford abandons heat pump plan over costs

Salford City Council has decided to abandon its initiative to install air source heat pumps in Eccles Town Hall.

The local authority has attributed its decision to an unexpected cost escalation.

Initially projected to cost just over £1 million, the tender process revealed that the actual expense would exceed expectations by £700,000, prompting the council to forgo the project.

The heat pump installation was part of the council’s broader strategy to contribute to Greater Manchester’s target of becoming a carbon-neutral city region by 2038.

The plan encompassed six air source heat pumps, associated pipework, installation of thermostatic radiator valves, LED lighting, double glazing and roof-mounted solar panels.

Instead, a ‘reduced scheme’ has been proposed for Eccles Town Hall, focusing on LED lighting, glazing and solar panels.