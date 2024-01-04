IAEA ‘denied access’ amid crisis at Russian-controlled power plant in Ukraine

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been denied access to crucial areas of Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), raising concerns about overall nuclear safety conditions.

The ZNPP, facing frequent power cuts, implemented measures to secure backup electricity in case of a loss of the main external power line.

While progress has been made, with operational backup electrical transformers, the IAEA team continues to face restrictions, impacting their ability to monitor safety and security effectively.

The ZNPP also faces challenges such as boric acid leaks, underscoring the complexity of maintaining nuclear safety amid ongoing conflicts.

The facility conducted maintenance on its backup electrical transformers, with two out of three now functional.

One is permanently connected to on-site backup power lines, known as busbars, serving all six reactor units.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasised the importance of this development, enabling automatic electricity provision in case of a loss in the main power supply and reducing manual intervention delays.

Despite this achievement, the overall off-site power situation at the ZNPP remains “fragile”, Mr Grossi has said.