Russian energy company Gazprom reported increased daily gas deliveries to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Surpassing contractual obligations, the total delivery for 2023 was 22.7 billion cubic meters, marking an uptick from the previous year.

The Power of Siberia pipeline continues to play a role in facilitating gas transportation between Russia and China.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK has enforced a ban on importing oil, petroleum products, gas and coal from Russia.

Europe has entered its second winter since shutting off access to Russia’s gas pipelines, boasting record-breaking reserves.