Teatime energy waste: £205 added to bills

New research indicates that households in the UK are unknowingly wasting significant amounts of energy, leading to an additional cost of £205 annually on their bills.

According to comparison site Uswitch, common habits such as overfilling kettles and washing clothes at warmer temperatures than necessary contribute to this energy inefficiency.

Three in five Britons admitted to using more water than required for making a cup of tea, resulting in an estimated waste of £40 worth of energy each year.

Image: Shutterstock

The analysis underscores the cumulative impact of various energy wasting practices, emphasising the need for greater awareness to reduce household expenses.

Energy bills have seen a 5% increase in January, attributed to the rise in the energy price cap.

From 1st January to 31st March 2024, the energy price cap stands at £1,928 annually for a standard household utilizing both gas and electricity, with payment made through direct debit.