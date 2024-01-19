National Grid expands domestic flexibility

National Grid Electricity Distribution has unveiled plans to extend flexibility opportunities to an additional 1,426 locations on its low voltage (LV) distribution network for winter 2024/25.

This initiative is part of National Grid’s ongoing efforts to optimise its network for a net zero future and increase participation in its LV Sustain service.

The LV Sustain service aims to incentivise flexibility from domestic customers on the LV network by encouraging them, through their energy provider or an appointed aggregator, to reduce their energy demand during fixed ‘low energy usage periods.’

These periods occur in the same four-hour time windows, five working days a week.

Domestic households that participate in the programme receive benefits applied to their energy bills as a reward for contributing to the reduction in energy demand during specified periods.

To date, more than 1,200 domestic households have been contracted through aggregators and suppliers to deliver flexibility this winter, thereby supporting the grid during times of high energy demand.

The flexibility offering is now accessible to 176,000 customers across National Grid’s LV network.

Commenting from National Grid, Flexibility Commercial Manager Helen Sawdon said: “Households are becoming increasingly more active in flexibility services and our offering is providing a simple, easy to understand service that is delivering benefits to households, suppliers/aggregators and National Grid.”