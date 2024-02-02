Nearly 4% of small businesses measure carbon emissions

Nearly 4% of surveyed small and medium-sized business (SMB) leaders can provide data on their companies’ direct and indirect emissions (scope 1-3).

That’s according to new research sponsored by EY and conducted by YPO, which shows a “significant” gap in environmental measurement practices among SMB leaders.

Additionally, almost 5% of small businesses measure their businesses‘ renewable energy use, according to the survey.

The study highlights potential resource and understanding challenges among SMBs, with less than a third having social and environmental committees on their boards and only 27% having a full time sustainability leadership position.