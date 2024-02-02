Welsh Water cuts bills

Welsh Water has confirmed a reduction of around 1% in combined water and wastewater bills for household customers starting in April.

The decrease is attributed to penalties incurred for supply interruptions and leakage in previous years.

Despite the reduction, the not-for-profit company has emphasised ongoing support for customers facing economic challenges, with approximately 145,000 already benefiting from various affordability tariffs, including the HelpU tariff.

The tariff, aimed at low income households on means-tested benefits, places a cap on water bills based on the number of occupants in a property.

John Vinson, Head of Company Engagement for the Consumer Council for Water, said: “Around one-in-six households in Wales say they struggle to pay their water bill so it’s vital customers don’t miss out on the broad range of support that Welsh Water is able to offer.”