Somerset solar farm gets green light

Conrad Energy has received planning approval for its 15.23MW Yeovil solar farm in partnership with Leonardo.

Once operational, the solar farm is projected to generate energy equivalent to powering 6,500 homes, contributing to Somerset Council’s Climate Strategy for carbon-neutrality by 2030.

Steven Hardman, Conrad Energy’s Chief Executive Officer said: “Long term partnerships that ensure community engagement and a positive biodiversity impact are integral to the way we work, as the energy transition requires support from all of us.”