Labour’s ditches £28bn green investment pledge

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce a major policy shift, revealing that the party will no longer commit to investing £28 billion annually in green energy projects as part of its Green Prosperity Plan.

This decision comes amid confusion over Labour’s stance on the policy, with some senior figures avoiding mention of the £28 billion figure in recent interviews.

While the Green Prosperity Plan, including the creation of a publicly-owned green power company, will not be entirely scrapped, it is understood that Labour will no longer uphold the substantial annual investment pledge if it wins the next election.

An official announcement from the party is expected later today.