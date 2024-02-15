England’s fuel poverty rates remain high

In 2023, approximately 13% of households in England, totalling 3.17 million, found themselves grappling with fuel poverty, according to government data.

This percentage remained nearly unchanged from the previous year’s figure of 13.1%, encompassing 3.18 million households.

The analysis further indicated a notable increase in the aggregate fuel poverty gap for England, reaching £1.32 billion in 2023, reflecting a 20% rise since 2022 in real terms.

The average fuel poverty gap per household in England also saw an uptick, estimated at £417 in 2023, marking a 20 percent increase from the preceding year’s figure of £348.