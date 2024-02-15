Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

England’s fuel poverty rates remain high

Official data shows that fuel poverty in England remains stagnant at 13%, with an increased aggregate gap of £1.32 billion

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 15 February 2024
Image: Shutterstock

In 2023, approximately 13% of households in England, totalling 3.17 million, found themselves grappling with fuel poverty, according to government data.

This percentage remained nearly unchanged from the previous year’s figure of 13.1%, encompassing 3.18 million households.

The analysis further indicated a notable increase in the aggregate fuel poverty gap for England, reaching £1.32 billion in 2023, reflecting a 20% rise since 2022 in real terms.

The average fuel poverty gap per household in England also saw an uptick, estimated at £417 in 2023, marking a 20 percent increase from the preceding year’s figure of £348.

Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner, Georgia Whitaker, said: “These figures are shocking but, sadly, not surprising. Progress on tackling fuel poverty is flat lining, despite the ongoing energy crisis, which has forced those on the lowest incomes to freeze in their own homes.
“The cheapest and most effective way to help is to insulate homes, but government funding for energy efficiency schemes was pushed off a cliff edge by ministers over a decade ago.”

