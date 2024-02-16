SSEN secures £30m flexibility deals

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution announces agreements totalling £30 million to facilitate rapid procurement of flexibility services in regions facing capacity challenges.

These agreements cover flexibility services in both SSEN’s central southern England and north of Scotland licence areas.

The agreements span eight years until 2032, with competitive bidding for delivery of defined flexibility services set for 2024/2025.

Catherine Winning, Flexibility Manager at SSEN, said: “The engagement in SSEN’s flexibility services is increasing and I am delighted to apply some of the learning and feedback we have gathered to the practical delivery of these services.

“I expect this new approach will remove one of the barriers to getting involved in flexibility, by reducing the level of contracting needed, thus allowing us to focus on the services we need and the value they deliver for the customer and for ourselves.”