Solar power splash: Leisure centre secures £400k grant

West Lindsey District Council has received a grant of £401,500 from the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund for the installation of solar panels at the West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough.

This initiative, part of Phase II of the fund, aims to enhance energy efficiency, aligning with the council’s sustainability policy.

The installation of 545 solar PV panels on the swimming pool roof is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 42 tonnes annually, equivalent to planting 1,966 trees.

Chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee at the Council, Councillor Lesley Rollings, said: “The changes will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and reduce energy bills ensuring the leisure centre remains a vibrant hub for recreation and wellness for residents of all ages across our district.”