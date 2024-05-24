Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsTop Stories

Ofgem cuts price cap, winter bills expected to rise

Ofgem has announced a 7% reduction in the energy price cap but forecasts indicate bills will rise again this winter
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/24/2024 9:00 AM
0 0
0
‘Electricity consumers in the UK shell out £29bn extra in 2022’
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Ofgem has announced the energy price cap for the third quarter of 2024, setting it at £1,568 annually for a typical dual fuel consumer.

This represents a 7% decrease from April’s cap of £1,690.

The new cap reflects the impact of lower gas and electricity prices earlier in the year, despite a recent rebound in wholesale prices.

The July cap marks the second consecutive quarter of falling energy bills and a significant drop from the figures for the same period in 2023.

This decline has contributed to reducing the UK’s annual inflation rate to a near three-year low of 2.3%.

However, Cornwall Insight forecasts suggest that the decrease may be temporary.

With an uptick in the wholesale market, energy bills are expected to rise again before winter.

Predictions indicate that a typical consumer bill will increase to £1,762 from October and remain around this level into January 2025.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.