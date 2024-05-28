Centrica supercharges power station with hydrogen-ready engines

Construction has commenced to expand the capacity of Centrica’s Brigg Power Station at the Brigg Energy Park in Lincolnshire.

The installation of four ultra-efficient engines marks a significant development at the site, which was previously decommissioned in 2020.

This project aims to add nearly 100MW of fast-response assets to meet demand during periods of low renewable generation.

These new engines, now housed in the former turbine hall, are designed to be hydrogen-ready.

A trial, set to begin in late 2024, will blend hydrogen into the gas supply, starting at 3% and increasing to 20%, with a long term goal of achieving 100% hydrogen usage.

The construction phase is expected to last around nine months, with the plant becoming fully operational by early 2025.

Once connected to the grid, the new engines will have the capacity to power 20,000 homes for a full day, helping to maintain grid stability and reliability.

Centrica’s redevelopment of the Brigg Energy Park also includes the addition of a 50MW battery, commercial-scale hydrogen production using HiiROC technology and the expansion of the gas peaking plant to 100MW.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s Group Chief Executive, said: “Everything we do is aimed at ensuring our customers have the energy they need, when they need it, at the cheapest price possible.

“While the UK has made amazing progress towards a renewable energy future, gas plays an essential role in ensuring homes and businesses have access to a reliable electricity supply when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.”

Kenneth Engblom, Vice President Africa and Europe at Wärtsilä Energy, said: “This installation will help enable the use of clean renewable energy by providing the needed grid balancing.”