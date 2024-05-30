Login
Biffa to acquire five UK municipal waste contracts

Biffa has agreed to acquire Renewi’s UK municipal business, including five long term waste treatment contracts
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/30/2024 9:00 AM
Biffa guilty of exporting banned waste to China
Image: Biffa
Waste management company Biffa has signed an agreement to acquire Renewi’s municipal business in the UK.

This deal includes five long term residual waste treatment contracts serving local government customers in England and Scotland.

In 2022, these contracts managed 930,000 tonnes of UK household waste, preventing landfill and recovering energy and raw materials.

Renewi is focusing on its core industrial and commercial recycling operations in mainland Europe.

Consequently, about 550 Renewi staff will transfer to Biffa.

The contracts are with Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham Waste Partnership, Cumbria County Council, Wakefield Council, East London Waste Authority and Argyll and Bute Council.

Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer, Biffa, said: “Our combined expertise will position us well for the future as we seek to help local governments deliver their net zero targets.”

