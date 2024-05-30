Partnership formed to boost renewable natural gas industry in France

Veolia, Waga Energy and ENGIE have partnered to advance the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) industry in France.

Since 1st May, Waga Energy has been selling RNG produced at Veolia’s Val Pôle in Claye-Souilly to ENGIE under a Biomethane Purchase Agreement (BPA), without relying on government subsidies.

This 13-year contract is the longest BPA signed in France.

Since March 2022, Veolia has supplied Waga Energy with biogas from the Claye-Souilly landfill in the Île-de-France region.

Veolia’s Claye-Souilly site hosts one of France’s largest RNG production units, with an annual capacity of 120GWh of RNG, equivalent to the consumption of around 20,000 households.

This biogas is converted into RNG using Waga Energy’s technology.

Initially, this RNG was sold to ENGIE under a subsidised tariff. The new BPA values RNG higher than the subsidised price.

This agreement enabled Waga Energy to secure long term financing from CIC and Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels banks for the RNG production unit.

ENGIE will market the unsubsidised RNG to its customers.

Miya Paolucci, member of ENGIE’s Global Energy Management & Sales Executive Committee: “The signing of this new BPA contributes to ENGIE’s goal to supply 30 TWh of RNG per year to our customers by 2030.”

Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia said: “Veolia is a key player in the production of bioenergy, already producing 1.6 terawatt-hours of biogas from waste anaerobic digestion in France alone.”