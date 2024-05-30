ubitricity takes over 92 Camden EV charge points

ubitricity has been chosen by Camden Council to manage 92 electric vehicle (EV) charge points in the borough.

This decision comes as the council’s previous contracts with Siemens under the Go Ultra Low City Scheme come to an end.

The move is part of Camden’s Electric Vehicle Charging Point Action Plan and gives ubitricity, a subsidiary of Shell, a 12-month contract to oversee the EV infrastructure before a new tender is issued later in 2024.

The original GULCS contracts, awarded in 2018, led to the installation of these charge points by ubitricity and Siemens.

With these contracts now expiring, Camden has appointed ubitricity to ensure the charge points continue to operate smoothly.