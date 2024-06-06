UK solar and energy storage industry unveils election proposals

The upcoming general election presents an opportunity to enhance solar generation and energy storage, according to Solar Energy UK.

Currently, the UK has 20GW of solar generation capacity and 8GW of storage capacity.

Solar Energy UK’s manifesto calls for 50GW of solar and 30GW of energy storage by 2030.

This aligns with the government’s target of 70GW of solar by 2035 and the National Infrastructure Commission’s recommendation of 60GW of short term energy flexibility by 2035.

Rooftop solar installations are popular, with over 1.5 million installations across the UK, many installed post-2019 subsidies, according to the manifesto.

Solar Energy UK notes that the government should ensure access to solar and storage technologies for low income households and community projects.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive of the trade association Solar Energy UK, said: “There is a global race to deliver clean power, not only to solve the climate crisis, but also to bring secure, affordable energy for all.

“The solar energy sector is now leading that race worldwide and Britain needs a government that fully embraces solar so we can reap the benefits for our economy, people and environment.”