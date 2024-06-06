‘UK’s most productive’ onshore wind farm generates first power

The Viking Wind Farm on Shetland has produced its first power.

The wind farm, with a capacity of 443MW, is expected to become the UK’s most productive onshore wind farm when fully operational.

The final turbine was installed in August 2023, and the project is now in the commissioning phase.

Full commercial operations are expected by late summer 2024.

The wind farm will generate enough electricity to power nearly half a million homes annually.

The milestone coincides with the Shetland High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) subsea cable project nearing completion, set to connect Shetland to the GB electricity grid for the first time.

This connection will support energy security and enable further renewable energy development in the region.

Heather Donald, SSE Renewables’ Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director, said: “This latest milestone is another step towards cleaner, more secure, homegrown power for Shetland, Scotland and the UK.”

John Scott, SSEN Transmission’s Programme Director, said: “Full energisation, linking Shetland to the GB transmission system for the first time will be crucial in delivering Shetland’s energy security as well as enabling extensive renewable generation development and export.”